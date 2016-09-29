Human rights art exhibit plugs into augmented reality

A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is bringing art to life through augmented reality.

Freedom of Expression in Latin America showcases the "power of art" for human rights violations down south.

In an installation focusing on the 1980s Pinochet regime in Chile, fabric paintings called arpilleras tell the story of Carmen Gloria Quintana. As a teenager, she was doused with gasoline and set on fire for protesting the dictatorship.

“They really leant themselves to be used as part of the augmented reality,” said exhibit curator Armando Perla about the arpilleras.

Viewers hold an iPad up to the installation and computer-generated images are super-imposed overtop the artwork.

“If you click on them, there’s going to be additional content,” Perla said. “If you swipe to the right or left, you’re going to have access to different arpilleras.”

One of these arpilleras tells the story of Canadian diplomat Christian Labelle who arranged Quintana’s medical treatment in Canada.

After Quintana and her family were safely in Montreal, her Chilean neighbours painted the images to thank Labelle for helping her, Perla said.

Last year, Labelle reconnected with Quintana after reading an article about her.

“He brought the arpilleras with him and gave them to Carmen. She didn’t want to be apart from them,” Perla said.

Because Quintana is keeping the pieces, CMHR opted to incorporate images of these additional arpilleras into the augmented reality feature so the public could still view them.

On Nov. 2, Quintana and Labelle will be at the museum to speak about their experiences.

“They’re going to be able to answer questions that people might have as well,” Perla said.