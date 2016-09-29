Manitoba woman dies after testing positive for West Nile Virus

A 70-year-old Manitoba woman has died after testing positive for West Nile Virus, the province confirmed on Thursday.

The provincial health department says the woman may have contracted the virus in the Southern Health-Sante-Sud region, where she lived. She had unspecified pre-existing health conditions.

Thursday's news marks the province's first West Nile-related death since September 2013. It's the ninth death since the province began collecting this data in 2003.

The province's first 2016 case of West Nile (WNV) was reported on Aug. 12.

"There will continue to be a risk of exposure to WNV until the weather becomes colder or until the first hard frost," reads a press release.

Until then, the Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living recommends residents take the following precautions:

• reduce the amount of time spent outdoors during peak mosquito hours

• apply mosquito repellent

• wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and

• keep door and window screens in good repair, so they fit tightly and are free of holes.