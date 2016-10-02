Photos: Night art festival Nuit Blanche lights up Winnipeg
Contemporary art brings Winnipeg's night owls out until after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Countless Winnipeggers burned the midnight oil taking in moonlit contemporary art scattered around the city, Saturday.
The annual Nuit Blanche event converted 85 different public spaces into art displays, drawing crowds into St. Boniface, the Exchange District, downtown, and the West End.
The event kicked off around 6 p.m. where a popular installation—an interactive sculpture made of 6,000 light bulbs—encouraged viewer-interaction for the duration of overnight event.
Originally debuted at Nuit Blanche Calgary, ‘Cloud,’ the cumulus-looking cluster from artists Caitlind Brown and Wayne Garrett lets people turn on or snuff out individual bulbs one at a time with dangling silver, rain-streak-like cords.
