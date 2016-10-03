Montreal folk singer-songwriter Basia Bulat to play Winnipeg

For Montreal folk singer-songwriter Basia Bulat, having one of her friends, who is also one of her own favourite singers and songwriters, produce her new album was amazing.

Which makes sense, given the fact that her friend is My Morning Jacket frontman, Jim James. They first met backstage at Austin City Limits, and became friends three years ago.

Good Advice is Bulat’s fourth record, released last February. Described as her break-up album, it resulted in her third nomination to the Polaris Music Prize short list, in 2016. (She didn’t win.)

Bulat will play to a full house at the West End Cultural Centre on Tuesday. She said making Good Advice with James in Louisville, Kentucky, was great for a couple of reasons.

“Because he’s my friend, he understood where I was and what kind of place I was in,” she said. “And he was able to push me further than maybe someone who doesn’t know me as well could have. He knew I wanted to be pushed and he knew kind of how to do that, because he knows who I am.”

“Then at the same time, he’s also one of my favourite singers and one of my favourite songwriters; so when he’s on the other side of the glass, that kind of energy? It was just a very inspiring thing for me. He’s one of my biggest cheerleaders, for sure,” said Bulat.

Bulat was a headliner at the Winnipeg Folk Fest last July. It was one of many different types of shows she’s played in the past year, she said.

“Everything from small bars, to big festivals, to churches. I got to sing at Carnegie Hall. Like, it was crazy! It’s been the craziest year and the thing I’ve learned is that there’s magic in every single one of those kinds of places. The key is just to allow the night to reveal itself to you and to allow the people to bring whatever energy they’re bringing to the show,” she said.