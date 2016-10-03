News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg city hall to fund spot cleaning of excess leaves this fall

Coun. Cindy Gilroy wanted staff to find money in the budget for a fall spot sweeping program, and they did.

City hall eliminated fall cleaning on local streets in the 2015 budgets

City staff have found money in this year’s budget to clean up streets in Winnipeg that are particularly leaf-ridden. 

Several months back, Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) tasked staff with finding up to $200,000 to dedicate to a fall spot street sweeping program. 

A new staff report says that program, along with the summer sweeping program, was eliminated in the 2015 operating budget in order to save $700,000. 

Instead, the city does a full spring street clean-up and a regular weekly sweeping of council-approved ‘image routes,’ which includes some lanes downtown. 

But the city says it saved $95,494 from its spring clean-up program, which could be used to preform fall spot street cleaning if so approved. 

The Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works Committee will discuss the report on Tuesday.

