Winnipeg city hall to fund spot cleaning of excess leaves this fall

City staff have found money in this year’s budget to clean up streets in Winnipeg that are particularly leaf-ridden.

Several months back, Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) tasked staff with finding up to $200,000 to dedicate to a fall spot street sweeping program.

A new staff report says that program, along with the summer sweeping program, was eliminated in the 2015 operating budget in order to save $700,000.

Instead, the city does a full spring street clean-up and a regular weekly sweeping of council-approved ‘image routes,’ which includes some lanes downtown.

But the city says it saved $95,494 from its spring clean-up program, which could be used to preform fall spot street cleaning if so approved.