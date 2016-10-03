Winnipeg city hall to fund spot cleaning of excess leaves this fall
Coun. Cindy Gilroy wanted staff to find money in the budget for a fall spot sweeping program, and they did.
City staff have found money in this year’s budget to clean up streets in Winnipeg that are particularly leaf-ridden.
Several months back, Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) tasked staff with finding up to $200,000 to dedicate to a fall spot street sweeping program.
A new staff report says that program, along with the summer sweeping program, was eliminated in the 2015 operating budget in order to save $700,000.
Instead, the city does a full spring street clean-up and a regular weekly sweeping of council-approved ‘image routes,’ which includes some lanes downtown.
But the city says it saved $95,494 from its spring clean-up program, which could be used to preform fall spot street cleaning if so approved.
The Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works Committee will discuss the report on Tuesday.
