City committee ties vote on Winnipeg's new garbage contracts

The proposed $24-million garbage and recycling contracts for 2017 is now in the hands of the mayor's top policy committee and council, after a committee failed to make a decision on Monday.

Councillors Ross Eadie and Shawn Dobson voted against the contracts, citing a lack of due dilligence on the part of the city to explore bringing solid waste collection back in-house.

Councillors Jenny Gerbasi and chairman, Coun. Brian Mayes, voted in favour of the new contracts, which means the report moves ahead without any recommendation.

Water and waste committee members spent more than three hours hearing from labour advocates and discussing whether city staff should have more seriously explored having city crews do garbage and recycling pick-up.

Mayes explained no direction was ever given to staff to study such an option, and if one had been brought forward, it should have happened in May before a request for proposals had been issued.

Hiring city crews for waste pick-up would be 20 to 25 per cent more expensive than private contractors because of the cost of staff wages and equipment, explained acting director of the water and waste department, Moira Geer.