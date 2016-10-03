Winnipeg developers launch online anti-growth fee campaign

Developers and members of Winnipeg’s home building industry opposed to the future implementation of growth fees have taken their campaign online.

Both a website and Facebook page were recently launched with the title, ‘Don’t Stop Growth,’ to warn residents about the potential consequences city hall will face if new charges are levied onto the builders of new properties.

The website features a video explaining a counter-argument to mayor Brian Bowman’s assertion that new developments do not pay for themselves and that fees are needed in order to cover the city’s costs of serving new growth.

The video, which is credited to the Winnipeg Realtors, says growth fees will make home prices unaffordable and will result in potential homebuyers moving outside the city to avoid the charges — a familiar argument used by some developers.

The website also encourages residents to submit an online letter to their city councillor that voices their opposition to growth fees.

Sixteen various developers and home building companies are listed as the website’s partners, including the Manitoba Home Builder’s Association, Ladco and Terracon Development Ltd.

Back at city hall, no timeline remains as to when Coun. John Orlikow, chairman of the planning, property and development committee, will re-introduce an administrative report that asks councillors to vote on the potential introduction of growth charges.

Currently, he is conducting more consultations with councillors as to which policy areas require more thought, as well as being in talks with industry members.