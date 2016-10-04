Winnipeg's batman needs help saving Manitoba's bats

Winnipeg’s batman is worried a disease that has decimated the flying mammals elsewhere may be in Manitoba soon.

Dr. Craig Willis, who works in the University of Winnipeg’s “bat lab,” said an invasive fungal pathogen—white nose syndrome (WNS), which has killed millions of bats since arriving in Eastern North America less than a decade ago—is closer than ever before and “coming fast.”

“It’s as far west as Atikokan Ontario, for sure,” Willis said.

The disease causes bats to burn through their stored food energy and water too fast during hibernation, killing them essentially through starvation or by sending them into the cold to find food.

As a result, Willis said some bat populations in eastern Canada have declined by as much as 90 per cent in the past three years.

In some caves, Willis and his students have calculated mortality rates between 30 and 75 per cent.

“That’s probably what we can expect here, mortality on the high end of that range or higher, because in Manitoba our winters are so long bats have to hibernate even longer,” he said.

The dramatic reduction in bat populations could be bad for the province on many levels.

Not only do bats eat “tonnes of mosquitos” – a plus for Manitoba summers – but they also eat other bugs that are detrimental to agriculture.

Willis said one study of a corn crop with and without bats present found a “huge increase in insect damage, insect pathogens,” and “reduced yields.”

“The average little brown bat can eat one kilogram of insects every summer… we know there are hundreds of thousands of bats (in Manitoba), so that means a lot of insect consumption we could lose,” he said.

The little brown bat is listed as endangered in Manitoba because of the looming threat, thanks to a provision in the species-at-risk legislation that takes anticipatory action.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is currently drumming up support with its #helpthebats campaign for donations—also encouraging people to share information on WNS and pledge to build bat houses—but Willis said there’s something else that Manitobans can do to help.

“If people are aware of the disease, and they see bats flying in daytime (this winter), they can contact Manitoba Conservation or go to our website batwatch.ca and tell us about it,” he said, noting it’s “crucially important” to find where WNS suffering bats came from to track the disease.