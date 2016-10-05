Winnipeg’s growth fees plan to return to city hall in ‘near future’: Orlikow

Coun. John Orlikow remains tight-lipped on when he plans to bring forward his recommendations to Winnipeg’s proposed growth fee plan, saying only he hopes to do so in the “near future.”

“When that near future is, I can’t say at this time,” the chairman of the planning, property and development committee said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Orlikow says he’s fielding calls from industry members daily who are wanting to meet and discuss details of a plan outlined in an administrative report that calls for the city to implement new growth charges by Jan.1, 2017.

The city recommends a charge of $18,300 for developers of 1,800 square foot single-residential homes, which is based on calculations from the firm Hemson Consulting.

Until he is finished hearing from developers and other business members, Orlikow said he will not publicize when he plans to bring his recommendations forward.

Asked whether a report could be ready in time for one of the executive policy committee meetings set for October, he said: “Anything could happen, anything could not happen.”

“I don’t know if it’s a possibility or not until I’m done my conversations."