Winnipeg woman sues city over fall on broken sidewalk that causes potential loss of leg

A 64-year-old woman is suing the City of Winnipeg after she fell on a badly damaged sidewalk that resulted in more than a year of hospitalization and, potentially, a leg amputation.

Ruby Evans is seeking an unspecified amount of payments for general damages, loss of income, as well as the cost of medical bills and future care.

Evans’ case against the city is outlined in a statement of claim filed at the Court of Queen’s Bench on Sept.16

Metro reached out to the firm representing Evans, Campbell Marr LLP, but has yet to hear back.

The statement says Evans, a former manager at the Royal Canadian Legion Ukrainian Canadian Veterans Branch 141 located on Selkirk Avenue, left work in the early morning hours of July 18, 2015.

It says the sidewalk in front of legion was left in a state of “extensive disrepair,” when Evans tripped and fell down, landing on the nearby street and breaking both her legs and ankle.

The statement alleges it was the city’s duty to ensure the sidewalk was in good condition, and it was a failure not to provide any signage to warn otherwise.

“As a result of her injuries, Ruby has had to undergo a number of surgeries and will continue to require therapy and medical attention. Ruby will never be able to walk again without assistance and will likely lose her right leg,” the statement reads, adding she has experienced multiple infections.

“Ruby has been hospitalized since the date of the Accident and has experienced and continues to experience pain and suffering …”