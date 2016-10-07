From October Haunt to Ziggy Marley: Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

If you’re not too scared

Horror flick fans craving the real deal can get lost in haunted mazes and chased down by zombies this month. There’s Six Pines’ annual October Haunt, which starts on Friday night for $30. Then there’s the Fear the Waking Dead zombie apocalypse-style escape room at Adrenaline Adventures in Headingley. Tickets cost about $30.

Bombers vs. BC

Now third in the West Division, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will face off against the B.C. Lions on home turf on Saturday at 3 p.m. Acclaimed wide receiver Tori Gurley – who the Toronto Argonauts recently let go – will make for an intriguing addition to the Bombers. Tickets are available at bluebombers.com

Get lost in Pandora

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its acrobatic rendition of Avatar to Winnipeg. TORUK – The First Flight is based on James Cameron’s acclaimed fictional film, starring the nimble, blue-skinned Na’vi characters. The show will take place at the MTS Centre at various times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $55.

Ziggy Marley

The five-time Grammy Award-winning reggae artist is coming to the Burton Cummings Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m. Hear the beats of for Bob Marley’s oldest son, starting at $40.50.

Art by boat