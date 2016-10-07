Waverley underpass a missed opportunity for cyclists: advocate

The city is confident that the Waverley underpass project will quell congestion for cars, but it might be a missed opportunity to improve things for cyclists, according to a bike advocate.

To be fair, there is both a three-metre-wide asphalt bike path and 1.5-metre-wide pedestrian sidewalk part of the project.

Mark Cohoe of Bike Winnipeg admits it’s an “important connection,” and one that he supported when the city contacted his group as a stakeholder during the design phase.

“But there’s some improvements that could be made,” he said.

The underpass bike path connects to active transportation infrastructure as far west as Borebank Street, but falls just a few blocks short of getting all the way over to the next major north-south route: Kenaston Boulevard.

“We’re a little concerned that it’s not getting you that full distance,” Cohoe said. “The other sort of issue is that we’re flipping (cyclists) from one side of Taylor Avenue to the other as we go east or west, there’s not a constant, coheseive pathway there.”

Cyclists will have to cross Taylor several times to go where there’s a path, which wouldn’t be such an issue if the lane widths were regular.

“(But) the lane widths on Taylor and Waverley are ridiculously wide… for an urban context it’s just far too wide, they’re up to 4.3 metres,” Cohoe said. “Common is three metres, 3.5 metres would be wide—they’re almost building it as if it were an interstate highway.”

Besides inconvenience, Cohoe is worried the widths will allow for cars to drive at high speeds, something he said seems like backwards thinking in a modern city.

“You won’t improve safety widening roads, it just allows people to go faster, that’s a definite concern,” he said.

Cohoe believes there are smart improvements worked into the plan too, such as turning lanes with sharp angles that force drivers to slow down.

But overall, the major capital project is—despite the public consultation, existing transportation master plans and stakeholder input like Cohoe’s—another example of “tunnel vision,” Cohoe said.

“Where the shortcoming still remains is sticking to the tunnel vision in the project and not expanding out to see how this fits in with the rest of things,” he said, noting that until all modes of transportation are considered and benefit from major city projects, Winnipeg will continue to “lack cohesiveness” in its active transportation network.