'Bye bye bears:' Winnipeggers bid final farewell to bear brothers Hudson and Humphrey

“Bye bye bears,” said one teary-eyed youngster to the polar bears who will soon depart the Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Journey to Churchill exhibit.

Hudson and his little brother, Humphrey, are headliners for one of Winnipeg’s most popular attractions, but both were on loan from the Toronto Zoo, where they’ll be returning this week.

Zoo spokesperson, Laura Curtis, said on Monday there has been a “tremendous” turnout over the past two weeks, with families, photographers, children and zoo-regulars all bidding farewell to the pair of bears.

Some kids, like Kyle and Kiera Gren, said they liked Hudson most because he’s “furry and big.”

Other children, such as Matthew and Andrew Jason, said they liked how playful Hudson was during a previous visit.

“Whenever he sees a fish, he’ll go and gobble them up,” Matthew said.

But most zoo-goers, Curtis admits, simply had an affinity for the biggest bear the zoo cared for “because he was the first one” to call the highly anticipated Journey to Churchill exhibit home.

“I remember the day he sort of made his public debut,” she says of his Valentine's Day unveiling in 2013. “Everyone was cheering.”

Fittingly, 'I heart Hudson' stickers were handed out during his going away party Monday afternoon, as hundreds turned out to say their goodbyes and sign a giant polar-bear sized farewell card.

“People have felt really attached to them,” Curtis said.

Both bears were born and raised in captivity, unlike their neighbours in the Assiniboine Park Zoo, which Curtis said was good for the bear’s development “as bears.”

“They’ve been able to interact with and socialize with other polar bears we have that were from the wild… that’s been a great experience,” she said.

Although Winnipeg is losing two of its most popular polar bears, there are still seven others for visitors to see, including the now-biggest bear: Storm.

Storm was transferred to the zoo by Manitoba Conservation and Water Stewardship in 2013, and joined the Journey to Churchill in July 2014.

“There’s still lots of bears for people to see,” Curtis said. “From a visitor’s perspective, they all certainly have unique personalities.”

Who's still left?

York and Eli: Orphaned bears from Churchill whose naming contest raised $18,000 to support the Zoo’s Polar Bear Rescue Team.

Blizzard and Star: Young bears rescued from Hudson Bay Coastline, old friends of Humphrey as they moved to Winnipeg with him.

Kask a: Joined Hudson in the international Polar Bear Conservation Centre before moving to Journey to Churchill.

Aurora: The first orphaned cub to be transferred from northern Manitoba to the Leatherdale international Polar Bear Conservation Centre.