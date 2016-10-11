Winnipeg clown can't find work, blames creepy clown pranksters

Imposters wearing creepy masks are costing well-meaning clowns their business and affecting their personal safety, according to the past president of the World Clown Association.

Deanna Hartmier, who goes by Dee Dee when she’s in costume, said she hasn’t gotten calls for clowning gigs in over a week. She believes the lack of calls is due to increased sightings of people wearing scary clown outfits and masks in public.

Clowns already get a bad rep in some circles and coulrophobia (the fear of clowns) is very real, she said. So the awful fad of donning clown masks to scare strangers is only hurting the profession more.

“It is affecting businesses because how many people out there are going to want to invite a clown after their kids are saying, ‘Oh there’s scary clowns out there!’,” Hartmier said. “It’s a sad thing because right now the world needs the clowns more than ever for keeping people laughing.”

Social media reports over the weekend showed creepy “clown” sightings in St. Vital and Charleswood. Winnipeg police said they haven’t gotten any official reports of clowns being threatening, but they are aware of the clowns’ social media presence.

Parody Instagram and Twitter accounts have popped up in recent days advertising appearances for clowns, one of which was alleged to happen at Maples Collegiate during the lunch-hour Tuesday.

Three police cars were parked outside the high school, but it didn’t appear as though any clowns crossed the premises.

“I understand why people are concerned or are interested, but certainly in Winnipeg, we’re not experiencing anything that needs to raise any community fears here,” police spokesman Const. Rob Carver said in an interview. “We’ve got kids dressing up as clowns thinking it’s funny.”

Police advise everyone to err on the side of caution and call them if they spot any person — costumed or not— who appears threatening.

Winnipeg School Division spokeswoman Radean Carter said schools are taking directions from police about safety precautions for clown sightings. Staff have advised students to let them or police know if they see any strange activity around school grounds.

As for clown costumes this Halloween, Carter said the division hasn't yet discussed whether clown-wear will be allowed at schools. Some American schools have adopted an outright ban on clown costumes in an effort to decrease disruptiveness.

Hartmier pointed to media reports calling the pranksters “clowns” aren’t accurate. They’re “imposters” because they aren’t embodying the true spirit of clowning, she said.

“Clowns make people feel good about themselves,” Hartmier explained. “Personally speaking, I’ve actually helped a child who was unresponsive in the hospital for two months. We managed to pull her out. How do you think her family feels about the clowns? They love the clowns.”

Around the world, clown friends of Hartmier’s have been pulled over by police for going out in costume and gotten death threats from complete strangers, she said.

Hartmier said she’s been a clown for more than 20 years, traveling the globe performing. Currently, she hosts fire safety and anti-bullying presentations at local schools with her clowning partner, Puff (Valerie Meiners).

Hartmier said she believed those dressing as clowns are bored or wanting attention and although she doesn’t know anyone who’s been hurt close to home, she is still worried about clowns’ safety.