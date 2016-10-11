Winnipeg music video starring Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald wins online acclaim

A Winnipeg-made music video featuring a famous Kids in the Hall comedian is garnering buzz among the global film community.

Kevin McDonald stars as a depressed and divorced dad in the latest video from AudioOpera, a solo music project by Winnipegger Graeme Barrett.

Barrett and local filmmaker Avery Steadman said they were inspired by '70s sci-fi and quirky indie movies, like Napoleon Dynamite, while making the video for “Forever.”

“I wanted to go for more of a sci-fi kind of thing, but nothing with face paint and aliens, where they shoot laser guns,” Barrett said, adding he wanted to give a shoutout to small-town oddities, like the Golf Dome, which figures prominently.

“I think a lot of people might take it for granted how interesting it is when you come into Winnipeg (for the first time) and you’re driving around.”

“Forever” is the first single off Barrett’s new album Flying from the River out Oct. 19.

In the video, McDonald rages while playing electronic golf, eats some very unappetizing-looking mustard sandwiches on white bread and cocoons himself in a tranquility chamber.

His wardrobe is a bit less than flattering — think greying undershirts, sleeveless green polo shirts and pleated khakis. McDonald said seeing the finished video prompted him to go on a diet and he’s lost seven pounds since the July shoot.

Married with step-kids and living in Winnipeg, the Kids in the Hall founder and Canadian actor said he was happy to do a project close to home, even though he doesn’t share much in common with his character.

“I’m just a hack vaudevillian comedian, but anything I do I have to sort of pretend I’m an actor,” he joked. “Like chords to a song, I think there’s only so many feelings we can have so I think you can relate to anything.”

The video for “Forever” was chosen as a Vimeo Staff Pick Monday, which was a welcome Thanksgiving surprise, Steadman said. The Vimeo pick means a prominent spot on the online filmmaking hub’s homepage.

“Getting people’s head around the fact that a music video can be a narrative, a short film, and it doesn’t have to be commercial, that’s been really tough for me,” he said. “Getting the staff pick really helps validate what I’m doing.”

Barrett and Steadman are long-time friends, who graduated from St. Paul’s High School together in 2013.

They said they’d like to apologize to McDonald for making him eat so many mustard sandwiches during the making of the music video.