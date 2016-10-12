Winnipeg should get a cut of Manitoba’s carbon price cash: Gerbasi

Regardless of the details of Manitoba’s soon-to-be-released carbon pricing plan, at least one local councillor believes Winnipeg should see a cut of that future revenue.

Coun. Jenny Gerabsi (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) is chairing the city’s climate change working group, which is to evaluate its current carbon-cutting initiatives, set new targets and present recommendations on what to do next to participate in the fight against climate change.

She believes discussions should also get underway with the province to determine what impact carbon pricing will have on the city.

“It’s very real. It’s happening. It should be happening,” she said.

“We should be looking at a mechanism that we can fully [be] moving towards the goal of dealing with climate change at the same time financially having our share as the City of Winnipeg,”

Recently, environment ministers from across Canada were told their provinces and territories have until 2018 to introduce a cap-and-trade system or carbon price, otherwise the federal government would implement one.

Ottawa plans for any revenues raised under the new systems to stay in each province or territory.

Premier Brian Pallister has said his government will put a direct price on carbon through a “made-in-Manitoba plan.”

Gerbasi said it’s crucial to send the message the city wants to see a share of that money.

“ It could be a very large opportunity,” she said on Wednesday.

“We need to have a seat at the table. We need to benefit from this. We’re 70 per cent of the province. We should have our fair share and we need to have those conversations about what mechanism makes the most sense.”

Minister of Sustainable Development, Cathy Cox, responded to Metro with a statement, saying the province is still in the midst of developing its plan.

“Any plan that we move forward with will give consideration to the City of Winnipeg and challenges faced by Manitobans in this region of the province,” Cox’s statement read.

.

Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters he wants to hear details from both the province and federal government about carbon pricing plans before he takes a position on the matter.