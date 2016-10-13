Commuter cycling numbers fall flat in Winnipeg

It’s hard to say how many people bike in Winnipeg, but Jeremy Hull probably has the best guess.

“I have it at 12,600 on a typical spring day… probably at peak time,” said Hull, who prepares a report for Bike Winnipeg based on city-wide traffic counts each year.

Direct observation from 64 counts at 41 locations last spring gave Hull that number, and 679 previous counts at 118 locations since 2007 give him an idea of whether that number is trending up – or if it marks a decline.

He figures commuter cycling increased by around 23 per cent between 2007 and 2014, but has dropped off a bit since.

Although Hull is reluctant to speculate why people might bike more or less on a given year, upticks are associated with “shiny new infrastructure,” and commuter levels “flatten out” when there’s less being built for cyclists.

“I don’t think there’s much doubt about that,” Hull said.

At locations where bike lanes or paths were completed, bicycle counts increased by 60 per cent, and in regions with few changes to encourage cycling, “there was little change in bicycle counts,” the report states.

Hull explained that the seven-year climb before 2014 went along with the population hike, but also the completion of the Assiniboine Avenue protected lane.

“It was a big hit, people really started going there,” he said. “Then it peaked and declined slightly… but there was construction going on along there that might have had an effect.”

Infrastructure built with federal funding between 2009 and 2011 helped increase cycling numbers, but lately “there hasn’t been a lot of new snazzy stuff” for cyclists, so the numbers are flat again, Hull said.

He also tracks how many people ride bikes on the sidewalk, road, or bike paths where they are available.

His report concludes “there has been a major shift in bicycle traffic from sidewalks and roads to bike lanes and multi-user paths,” except on major arteries, bridges and underpasses where cyclists choose the sidewalk—presumably for fear of being injured competing with traffic.

Hull has shared his numbers with city administration annually with hopes that it helps inform council on important infrastructure decisions.

In future years, he’s curious to see if the education component being piloted in Winnipeg has as much of a positive effect on cycling numbers as bike infrastructure does.