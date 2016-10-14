Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Into Improv?

If you like seeing funny people who have to think on their feet to crack you up, check out IF – otherwise known as the Winnipeg Improv Festival. The event runs tonight and tomorrow with shows at the Gas Station Arts Centre and will feature some out-of-town and local improv actors, as well as a sketch ensemble of players. The improv ensembles will be directed by Randy Dixon (Seattle's Unexpected Productions) and the sketch ensemble will be directed by Kevin McDonald (The Kids in the Hall). Tickets are $15 per show. For more info contact www.ticketweb.ca

Making an Impression

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) kicks off its Music of the Impressionists festival tonight at the Centennial Concert Hall. The festival runs until Oct. 23, and this weekend features Impressions of Paradise. The works include: Claude Debussy’s La mer, Ibert’s French-style saxophone concerto, and two symphonic works by Delius and Messiaen. For tickets, check out tickets.wso.mb.ca or contact the box office at 204-949-3999.

Taking it up a notch…on stilts!

Winnipeg NAFro Dance Productions and Artistic Director Casimiro Nhussi presents “Milandy – The Sacred Trees” at the Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP) tonight and tomorrow (8 p.m. both nights) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Dancers from this African contemporary company portray mystical trees that move, dance and chant – all on stilts. Tickets are available online at nafrodance.com or for cash purchase on the day of the performance.

Carrie Underwood to sing stories in the ‘Peg

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood brings her Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round to the MTS Centre Saturday at 7 p.m. Easton Corbin and The Swon Brothers are opening for her. Underwood’s last Winnipeg performance was in May 2013. Tickets are still available by contacting ticketmaster.ca

Dubbed the 'best comedian to see after a messy break up'