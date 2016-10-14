Police investigate 'serious assault'
Two men were taken into custody following the stabbing on Friday.
Two men were taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds in the City Centre area early Friday morning.
Police say they responded to a report of an injured man and "possible gun related incident" at 2:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Maryland, near Portage Avenue.
Officers say they found a man with stab wounds, who was then taken to hospital in critical condition. His status was later upgraded to stable.
Police then arrested two male suspects, who they found in a suite in the 300 block of Agnes Street.
A second male victim has since been found. He suffered upper body injuries, but is in stable condition.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 204-986-6668 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
