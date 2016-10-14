Police investigate 'serious assault'

Two men were taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds in the City Centre area early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man and "possible gun related incident" at 2:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Maryland, near Portage Avenue.

Officers say they found a man with stab wounds, who was then taken to hospital in critical condition. His status was later upgraded to stable.

Police then arrested two male suspects, who they found in a suite in the 300 block of Agnes Street.

A second male victim has since been found. He suffered upper body injuries, but is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating.