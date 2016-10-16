Red River College student's web series aims to bust Islam stereotypes

A college student’s new website and video series is set on squashing stereotypes about Muslim culture that have infiltrated Western society.

Dani Boily, a 23-year-old non-Muslim from Lorette, Man., said she had preconceived notions about Muslim culture she discovered were unjust upon conversations with a Muslim co-worker, Israa Elgazzar.

“We started chit-chatting and she let me kind of ask her whatever I wanted. And I’m a very curious person, so we kind of got into why she covers her hair,” Boily explained.

Wanting to know more prompted Boily’s project, Honest + Modest, which she’s completing for course credit in Red River College’s creative communications program.

Launching on Monday, Honest + Modest features in-depth video interviews with strong and “awesome” women from the local Muslim community, Boily said.

In her first video, Boily interviews Elgazzar, a dentistry student at the University of Manitoba, about her thoughts on fashion and beauty trends, and instances of ignorance she’s witnessed, pertaining to Islam.

“People our age, most of the time, are not going to be picking up books and reading about the history of Islam… they get most of their information that they learn through the media,” Elgazzar said in the video, adding Muslim women are often represented in a negative light or as victims.

“They are portrayed as submissive, as oppressed, as voiceless and that’s what we get from the media, right? That’s all we see and what often times we’re going to end up believing.”

Boily said the Honest + Modest series is targeted at millennials and she’s looking for more Muslim women to interview – those who are young and old, those who cover their hair with hijabs or don’t. She encouraged people who are interested to email her at honestmodestwpg@gmail.com.

“There’s a lot of platforms where Muslim women are speaking to other Muslim women, but I kind of want to reach people like me who might not realize what they don’t know,” Boily said.

“I just wanted to open up a platform for conversation and let these women speak their minds. And it’s not about shoving anything down anyone’s throats. It’s just about letting these women tell their stories," she said.