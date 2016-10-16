Morden mom advocates for HPV vaccine in memory of sister-in-law

When her sister-in-law died after a bout with cervical cancer last year, Anita Hiebert decided it was her turn to step up and debunk stigma surrounding the disease.

The 38-year-old Morden-based mom and baby health coordinator for Southern Health said she’s tired of hearing misconceptions about HPV vaccines, which can help prevent cervical cancer.

“I live in southern Manitoba and so it’s kind of known as a bit of the conservative area in Manitoba. I’ve heard a lot of conversation around, instead of using (the words) ‘HPV vaccine,’ people are calling it the ‘sex vaccine,’” she said. “People think giving their child the vaccine is giving them the license for promiscuous behaviour. So much of that is just because of lack of education around the subject.”

Hiebert is piping up during National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, which starts Monday.

Her 39-year-old sister-in-law, Melanie Penner, died in August 2015, leaving behind a husband and two daughters, ages 11 and 13. Penner wrote about her cancer journey online (mpenner1.blogspot.ca) and her family is releasing a book of her journal entries called Our Hope Adventure posthumously.

Hiebert said Penner was deeply religious and only had one sexual partner — which is all that’s needed to contract HPV.

“There’s a lot of misinformation around that. People think, ‘well if I’ve been monogamous than I’m not at risk.’ But you never know if your partner’s been monogamous and I think there’s still a lot we just don’t totally understand about HPV,” said Lesley Baldry, a recruitment and health promotion specialist with CervixCheck.

Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by HPV viruses, which are sexually transmitted and can increase the spread of abnormal, cancerous cells.

According to CervixCheck, a branch of CancerCare Manitoba, more than 80 per cent of men and women will contract HPV in their lifetime.

And though not every infection is deadly or even detectable, getting HPV vaccines and regular pap tests every three years decreases womens’ chances of getting sick.

“We constantly have new research coming and more evidence-based data that we can share,” said Hiebert. “The reality is people are going to make a decision to either vaccinate or not vaccinate (for HPV) and that is their right. But I want to make sure that they have all the right information, so that they’re able to make an informed decision, as opposed to a decision out of fear.”

BY THE NUMBERS

80 per cent of Manitobans will contract HPV in their lifetimes.

45-50 Manitoban women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year.

15-20 Manitoban women die from cervical cancer every year.