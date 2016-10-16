'I want the killer caught': Story of murdered teen takes over Manitoba RCMP's social media for one day
On Sunday, the Manitoba RCMP will use social media to bring attention to Kerrie Ann Brown in the hopes witnesses will come forward.
It was Oct. 16, 1986 when Thompson teen Kerrie Ann Brown disappeared from a party, her body discovered on a trail two days later, badly beaten and raped.
Thirty years from the day she went missing, RCMP in Manitoba have decided to use Brown's voice and the power of social media to call out for witnesses to come forward, hoping to break the decades of silence that have caused the case to run cold.
On Sunday, RCMP will issue a series of tweets as if they were sent from Brown herself, narrating the sequence of events that happened on the day she went missing.
“I want to talk about the day I was killed. I want people to know what happened to me. I want the killer caught," one tweet reads.
“There’s silence, but someone knows. Come forward. Stop being cowards. How are you able to keep what you did to me hidden?"
The social media takeover includes photos from Brown's life and details from that Thursday in 1986, such as she had a doctor's appointment in the afternoon and woke up beside her favourite stuffed animal, Coco the bear.
The RCMP have also changed their Twitter profile picture from their logo to an image of Brown.
