Winnipeg police arrest two clowns; warn would-be copy cats

After two 17-year-olds were taken into custody for the wrong kind of clowning-around, the Winnipeg Police Service is putting its “foot down as a police agency.”

Police arrested the two boys dressed in ‘scary clown’ style costumes in the Valley Gardens area Saturday night after receiving reports they were chasing people.

Spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen said anyone else in Winnipeg thinking about dressing like a clown to scare people should “think twice… because they could be criminally charged.”

Michalyshen also confirms there have been “sightings” and reports of creepy clowns around Winnipeg, including outside schools, for a couple of weeks.

“It’s causing quite a bit of alarm,” he said. “This phenomenon has quite a presence on social media… but (they) occur here as well.

“We have the copy cat scenario.”

On Saturday, none of the teenaged victims wanted to press charges, though Michalyshen said the situation had “potential for assault related (or) public mischief charges.”

Clown masks and a two-foot long flashlight were seized.

On behalf of the police force, Michalyshen cautions people should not assume based on Saturday’s incident that the WPS is “taking a light or a minimal stance.”



“Quite the opposite,” he said. “(For) others who might have a thought in their mind this might be a cool thing to do… I can assure you that should they become involved, they won’t be laughing.”

Although local clown sightings haven’t escalated to the point where people have been harmed, Michayshen said the police are prepared to charge anyone who carries a weapon—improvised or otherwise—and is stalking, intimidating, threatening or attacking others.

“It’s not a laughing matter, this is something we are taking very seriously,” he said.

“Vigilante justice”

But as the clown trend was born on social media, so too has an anti-scary-clown sentiment that in some comments borders on violent retaliation.

But the police won’t stand for Batman-wannabe’s hoping to protect the city from criminal clowns.

Michalyshen was adamant that anyone finding himself or herself in a scary-clown scenario should call police immediately, as “on any circumstance, (police) would not condone anyone taking matters into their own hands.”

“Any form of vigilantism or anything of the like is not something we recommend,” he said.

Clown costumes and Halloween

And on the note of dressing up, as it is the Halloween season, Michalyshen encouraged Winnipeggers to make “good decisions with respect to individual safety” when choosing their costumes.