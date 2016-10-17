From fire department drones to body cams on parking officers: Five proposals to watch at Winnipeg City Hall

Winnipeg's fire department wants drones

Our city's fire and paramedic services believes it's time staff got a bird's eye of fire scenes and other rescue operations.

In a request headed to Tuesday's meeting of the innovation committee, the department is asking for $31,720 from the innovation fund in the 2017 budget to pilot a drone program.

Scott Wilkinson, a training officer with the service, writes in his proposal that unmanned aerial vehicles would help with a variety of search and rescue efforts that could, in turn, produce faster rescue times.

"This is an excellent opportunity for the [fire paramedic service] and the City of Winnipeg to not only provide improved life safety, customer service and fiscal efficiencies; but to emerge as leaders and innovators in technology within civic and emergency service," Wilkinson writes.

Flying drones would also make it easier for staff to preform inspections and assessments of fire scenes, he adds.

Wilkinson says that fire departments in other parts of Canada, as well as the United States are increasingly turning to drone technology to help improve their fire response strategies.

The department hopes to introduce drones into its operations on a full-time basis.

The money sought for the pilot would go towards the purchase of two drones, cameras and the required for firefighters, writes Wilkinson.

Body cameras on parking officers

Smile, next time you get into a dispute with a parking by-law officer ticketing your car, you could be on camera.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is requesting the city spend $32, 501 of its capital budget to implement a body camera pilot program in 2016.

The authority wants another $177,660 spent in 2017 to fully implement the program.

"Acquisition of body cameras for parking by-law enforcement officers will improve the City’s accountability to citizens and review of by-law enforcement officer conduct through objective video evidence," a request submitted to Tuesday's innovation committee reads.

It says that by-law officers issue upwards of 160,000 parking tickets annually and come face-to-face with many drivers on a daily basis.

"Body cameras provide the ability for the enforcement officers to capture video evidence on private property and allow for review of action of enforcement officers in these instances if required should any citizen complaints arise."

The authority believes equipping its officers with body cameras will help resolve residents' complaints faster.

Mayor's committee to vote on growth fees

It took just over three weeks for Coun. John Orilikow--the man tasked with further consulting with developers and councillors over a proposal to implement growth fees in Winnipeg--to come back with an amended plan.

The changes are outlined in a report that will be debated and ultimately voted on by Wednesday's executive policy committee.

In the new plan, developers will pay half the price of the fees initially proposed by the consulting firm Hemson and the city's finance department.

The new fees also would take effect on May 1, 2017 -- four months later than the start date initially proposed.

Finally, the fees would be introduced over a three-year period, with builders of new residential properties having to pay first in 2017, followed by developers of commercial and industrial properties in 2018.

Fees on infill developments, such as those downtown and in existing neighbourhoods, would have to be paid starting Nov 1, 2019.

After being voted on by Wednesday's executive policy committee, the plan go to a council vote later this month.

New charging stations at Winnipeg Public Libraries

Twenty-one new charging stations could be coming to Winnipeg's library branches if the city approves spending $32,000 on installments.

It seems library staff are receiving requests from visitors, wanting to charge their iphone, tablet or other smart device.

"Most public spaces in close proximity to Library Branches don’t provide access to charging stations, so there are few options for customers who run out of power when using our spaces," a request from the city's community services department reads.

"Many Library resources are available on mobile devices and customers access these resources via Wi-Fi in our Libraries, making it both frustrating and inconvenient when these devices run out of power."

If approved, one charging station would be installed at each library branch, except for the Millennium Library that would get two.

Tuesday's innovation committee will discuss the request.

Three properties get ousted from SHED financing

City hall wants to stop SHED financing from flowing into three new downtown developments.

In a report headed to Wednesday's executive policy committee, staff recommended removing Glasshouse Lofts, located at 311 Hargrave Street and Marie Rose Place -- an affordable housing complex for newcomer families-- at 207 Edmonton Street from the SHED zone.

The staff report says the city has conditionally approved giving developers of both projects money under the existing downtown residential development grant program.

Deleting these developments from the SHED simply stops money flowing into the properties twice.

"If these properties are not removed from the SHED, then grants cannot be issued to the developer under the DRDGP, as the SHED TIF Zone By-law requires that 80% of incremental municipal real property taxes for all properties in the SHED must be used to support public investments," it reads.

"The third ousted development is a future hotel being built by Northland Properties at 220 Carlton Street as part of the $400 million True North Square project.

Earlier this year, True North Sports and Entertainment announced that Sutton Place Hotels would open a new location at the multi-million development.