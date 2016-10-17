New documentary aims to warm Winnipeggers up to winter cycling

Winter cycling is tough—for obvious reasons—but a locally produced documentary aims to make it appealing for anyone considering the chilly challenge.

Filmmaker Christopher Mitchell said his “Winter Bike” documentary will premier on MTS some time in the next couple of weeks, and demonstrates that “a bike isn’t a one-season or a three season machine.”

“It can go all year round,” he said, noting it doesn’t need to warm up and is a lot easier to get un-stuck as well, often rolling past cars as the film’s brave subjects convey.

Mitchell followed several cyclists through 32 days of winter riding in 2015 to produce the film.

One of those riders, author and cross-country rider Steve Langston, said people “can’t really wrap their head around” his year-round peddling habit.

“The best advice I ever got about biking in the winter: just don’t quit biking,” he said. “It snows? You just keep biking—in your head you don’t have a season, you’re just biking.”

Mike Branconnier, who rides a fat bike—a wide-tired monster machine well-suited to snowy conditions—said he keeps riding through winter because meeting the challenge it poses is satisfying.

“It’s not only all the regular things cycling would normally put you up against, being fit and coordinated and planning your route and stuff, but you have the weather to contend with as well, the machine is heavier… it’s harder to push around, sluggish,” he said.

But like the people who finish tough-mudder style hardcore obstacle races can attest, getting through the worst of it is “worth it” for the reactions and self-satisfaction.

Another rider featured in the film, Andrea Tetrault, said reactions to her winter riding range from “you’re crazy” to “that’s so awesome, I’d love to do that.”

“People are curious, but it’s a cautious-curious,” she said.

Satisfying that curiosity is exactly what Mitchell intended to do with the documentary.

“Bikes are extremely versatile and can go through anything if you’re willing,” he said.

Five tips for winter cycling:

Check your tires

Branconnier recommends people go for the widest, nobbiest tire their bike can accommodate “and as low a tire pressure as you can” for traction.

Protect your eyes

Tetrault said wearing ski goggles is the best way to cut down stinging cold wind without losing vision to fog. Bonus if lenses have a tint to cut down on snow-blindness. “It looks a bit spacey but it works.”

Eat lots

“Your body burns much more calories (in the winter),” branconnier said. He recommends eating plenty, and carrying a snack to power-up if need be.

Plan ahead

Langston said it’s difficult to bike sometimes after snowfalls “because often it takes a couple days to get all of the roads clear.” Primary routes are cleared first, but “that’s not where you bike.” It’s also slow-going, so he said planning your route and leaving early are both key.

Dress in layers