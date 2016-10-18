Winnipeg police join forces with FBI to crack down on human trafficking

In an international effort to stop human trafficking this month, Winnipeg and Brandon police were among 54 Canadian police services to help charge 32 people with 78 offences and rescue 16 more who had been working in the sex trade against their will.

Operation Northern Spotlight saw 54 Canadian police services combine forces with the FBI in the U.S. for the fifth phase of a counter exploitation investigation.

The operation was conducted over six days in October, with 391 officers and support staff conducting 379 interviews in various areas of the country, police said in a news release.

Among the vast number of charges laid are links to making and distribution child pornography; forcible confinement; benefitting from trafficking persons; assault; uttering threats; obstructing police; failing to comply with courts and breaches of probation.

In Winnipeg, members of the Counter Exploitation Unit, Counter Exploitation Team and Missing Persons Unit took part in the in-depth investigation.

Local police charged five people for obtaining sexual services and said they interviewed 22 women between the ages of 19 and 44, who were working in areas linked to the sex trade, such as massage parlours and hotels.

“Investigators believed that some of these women were under some level of control. They were offered appropriate community-based resources for assistance,” police said in the news release.