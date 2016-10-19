New history book encourages Winnipeggers to adventure beyond the perimeter

A local history buff wants other Winnipeggers to realize the natural and architectural beauty beyond the capital's perimeter.

Gordon Goldsborough, an aquatic ecologist at the University of Manitoba, has traveled all over the province and said he gravitates toward exploring abandoned buildings.

Each one harbours a sense of mystery and has a story waiting to be unraveled, hence the motivation behind his new book, Abandoned Manitoba, out next week at McNally Robinson Booksellers.

Metro asked Goldsborough to pick five of his favourite images from the book and explain their significance – a task he jokingly compared to trying to choose favourites from one’s children.

Bowstring bridge

The concrete, arched bridge located just southeast of the RM of Portage la Prairie, is one of only a handful Goldsborough said he's seen in Manitoba.

“These bridges were actually fairly common in the early 20th century, but today, they’re rare as anything. I’ve only found six of them altogether," he said.

“This little bridge itself is interesting because it’s a very rare type, but it’s symbolic of a bigger trend afoot... that was giving rise to our modern transportation network.”

Grain elevator

Home to a couple dozen people in its hey day Goldsborough said, the RM of Cameron is located in southeast Manitoba near Melita.

Its grain elevator is one of a dwindling bunch left in Manitoba, he said.

"People often have this mental picture that there are elevators all over the landscape and that’s certainly the way it used to be. There were hundreds of them, there was over 700 in Manitoba at one time, and now there’s fewer than 100."

Birtle Indian Residential School

There are only a few residential schools left standing in the province, Goldsborough said, including ones in Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg and Dauphin.

Birtle Indian Residential School in the municipality of Prairie View is a reminder of an unjust era just decades ago.

“It’s a symbol of a period in our history when we felt the best way to converse with aboriginal people was to try to turn them into us – to basically drum out any vestiges of their origins and turn them into white people," Goldsborough said. "I think it’s good to have these buildings still present so that people can be reminded of times when we weren’t quite as accommodating or quite as open-minded as we think we are today.”

Bradley grave

Goldsborough found Frederick Thomas Bradley's single cemetery plot in a corn field near Emerson, Manitoba. He used a drone to get aerial photos of the grave, which he wouldn't have been able to find trampling through the corn, he said.

After researching Bradley's history to determine why he wasn't buried in a cemetery in 1884, Goldsborough determined he was either ostracized from his community for being an embezzlement or framed by his co-workers.

Forlorn field

A vast field located just a stone's throw east of Transcona used to be the site of more than 80 explosives factories, which provided ammunition during the Second World War.

Goldsborough said nothing remains of the factories because the government wanted to take precautions post-war.