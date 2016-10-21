Winnipeggers can buy this new bottle of scotch – for only $25,000
Only one Canadian store will sell The Glenlivet’s Winchester Collection Vintage 1966 – and it's here in the 'Peg.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Those who love fine scotch can indulge in a new ultra-rare malt available in Winnipeg.
The catch: it'll cost you $25,000.
The Glenlivet’s Winchester Collection Vintage 1966 has been "skillfully aged" in a Sherry cask for 50 years, according to a press release.
Only 100 bottles will be released – and just one available in Canada.
It'll be available at the Grant Park Liquor Mart on Nov. 8, so start saving your pennies. Or, you know, reconsider that down payment on your future home.
Most Popular
-
View from the 300s
Heritage Classic offers chance to connect Winnipeg Jets to its past
-
Blue Bombers This Week