Metro's guide to throwing your own legendary Heritage Classic party this weekend

There are only handfuls of tickets left watch to the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic and Alumni Game between the Jets and Oilers in Winnipeg this weekend.

Don’t feel like spending $400 plus on a ticket package and stadium fare for a game-day experience? We don’t blame you.

Instead, Metro thinks you should burn that money on hosting your own viewing party and having a legendary Heritage Classic weekend.

Do-it-yourself Heritage Classic weekend and party:

$10: Ticket to the Jets and Oilers alumni open practice.

Event organizers are offering fans a chance to watch Jets and Oilers legends practice at the MTS Centre on Friday for $10. Doors open at 11 a.m., with the Jets open practice starting at 11:45 a.m. and Oilers taking to the ice at 12:30 p.m.

$35: One 24-pack of Molson Canadian, the official beer of the NHL, which can be purchased from your local LC.

$15: A 950-gram box of Pinty’s buffalo wings. (Superstore)

$6.97: A box (do we sense a theme here?) of Delissio Rising Crust pizza. (Superstore)

$2.97: A two-lb bag of Farmer’s Market Mini Carrots--just in case a vegetarian shows up. (Superstore)

$5.50: Two bags of Lay’s Potato Chips, which is the official chips of the Winnipeg Jets –seriously (Superstore)

$225-$304: A puppy.

In between periods, let your guests play with the new Jets puppy you adopted from the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter. Every season, staff at the no-kill shelter show their hometown hockey pride by naming some pups after Jets’ players. Who wouldn’t want to own Bfyuglien, the two-month-old fluffy Shepherd-Mastiff mix?

$30: The Pint tent party. Entrance is $10 (but we threw in $20 because you might want to grab a drink or some grub.

After the game, head downtown to The Pint’s tent party. The outdoor bash will happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 5 p.m. The bar says there will be live music, DJs and “special guests.”

$25-$35: The Strumbellas at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

End the night by dancing your pants off to the tunes of Canadian rockers The Strumbellas. There are upper-level tickets still on sale.

Approximate total: $444.44

Here’s what it will probably cost to see the Heritage Classic:

$420: Average price of a ticket package (with taxes) for both the Heritage Classic and alumni game, which are now sold out.

$115-$204: Individual ticket to Saturday's Jets vs. Oilers Alumni Game.

$204-$371: The individual ticket price to check out Sunday’s game. (At least babies younger than two are allowed in for free …)

$10-$25.00: Parking pass for Investor’s Group Field.

Hop on transit if you want to save yourself a few bucks and the mental energy it will take to navigate through a parking lot filled with thousands of cars.

$169.99: A Winnipeg Jets 2016 Heritage Classic jersey for men.

(A woman's jersey is $109.99)

Make sure to pack a poncho and layer up underneath since Environment Canada is predicting a high of 10 C and rain.

$50: Five beers at IGF, which are about $10 apiece when you include tip, because you don’t want to be that person.

$30: You’ll probably gorge on some stadium fare – if for no other reason than sustenance to stave off the cold.