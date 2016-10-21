Players to watch during the NHL Heritage Classic Weekend in Winnipeg

The story at this weekend’s Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic isn’t just two wintry hockey towns facing off, but also one of two different but highly skilled hockey generations.

On one hand, the new Winnipeg Jets and their young Finnish goal scorer Patrik Laine will become the 22nd NHL franchise to play in a regular-season outdoor game when their exciting, youthful roster clashes with another young and star-studded Edmonton Oilers team led by Canadian superstar Connor McDavid.

And if that wasn’t enough, fans will also get to see the best of the original Jets, including the Finnish Flash himself Teemu Selänne as they face off against former Oilers greats—and the Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky—who made Edmonton “the city of Champions” in a hall-of-famer-filled alumni game.

Four players—Two Finns for Winnipeg, and two Canadians for Edmonton—exemplify the two storylines perfectly in a mirror-like way, but there are plenty of talented players to watch on all four teams taking to the ice at Investors Group Field.

Edmonton’s young gun- Connor McDavid, 19: AKA McJesus, AKA The Next One

McDavid surprised no one when he went first overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft—he’s widely regarded as the best player to enter the league since Sidney Crosby. In an injury-interrupted rookie season last year, the generational Canadian player had 48 points in 45 games. This year, he’s got a C on his chest—making him the youngest player to ever captain an NHL team—and six points in his first four games, including some truly highlight reel worthy goals. The Great One has called him the best 19-year-old player he’s ever seen.

Also follow: Leon Draisaitl, 20, Jesse Puljijarvi, 18, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 23

Winnipeg’s young gun- Patrik Laine, 18: AKA Hat-trik Laine, Chant: “Laine’s better”

After outstanding play in Finland’s top league that earned him MVP status, the outspoken Finn felt he deserved to go first overall in 2016. But lucky for Winnipeg Laine fell to number two when Toronto took Auston Matthews, who Laine recently upstaged in their first NHL meeting. In that game he scored a record-setting hat trick that included the tying and then over-time-winning goal, the first time that’s ever happened in franchise history. His coach said he scores like no one he’s seen in 20 years, and the Finnish Flash, whose shoes he’s expected to fill, tweeted he’s the “new sheriff in town.”

Also follow: Nik Ehlers, 20, Kyle Connor, 19, Mark Scheifele, 23

Winnipeg’s Hall of Famer- Teemu Selänne, 46: AKA The Finnish Flash

In the 1992-93 season, Selänne had an incredible rookie season in Winnipeg when he recorded an unheard of 76 goals, eclipsing the former record of 23 goals by a Manitoba mile. He was traded in 1996, but when the Jets returned to Winnipeg in 2011 he was still in the league, still dominant, and met with thunderous cheers. He was four years older than Laine is now when he came to Winnipeg, but like Laine is slowly becoming, was a hero and idol in his native Finland.

Edmonton’s Hall of Famer- Wayne Gretzky, 55: AKA The Great One