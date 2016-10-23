Heritage Classic game in Winnipeg delayed due to sunlight
The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers were set to face off at 2 p.m.
Hockey fans who spent months waiting for the NHL Heritage Classic outdoor game in Winnipeg will have to wait a bit longer.
Sunday's game between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers has been delayed due to issues with glare from the sun.
The game was scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
There is no official word on when it will begin.
On Thursday, the NHL estimated Investor's Group Field would be sold out for this weekend's Heritage Classic and alumni games.
The stadium can hold 33,500 fans, but hockey officials expected to fill 40,000 seats.
