Heritage Classic game in Winnipeg delayed due to sunlight

Hockey fans who spent months waiting for the NHL Heritage Classic outdoor game in Winnipeg will have to wait a bit longer.

Sunday's game between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers has been delayed due to issues with glare from the sun.

The game was scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

There is no official word on when it will begin.

On Thursday, the NHL estimated Investor's Group Field would be sold out for this weekend's Heritage Classic and alumni games.