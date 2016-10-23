News / Winnipeg

Human remains uncovered near Red River: Manitoba RCMP

The remains were discovered on the banks of the Red between Highway 212 and 204

RCMP in Manitoba are investigating after human remains were found on the banks of the Red River near Highway 212 and 204.

According to a news release issued Sunday, Selkirk RCMP officers responded to a call about the possible discovery of human remains on Saturday around 1 p.m. 

Officers confirmed the remains were indeed human and the Manitoba Historical Resources Branch has been called for assistance. 

Branch employees arrived on scene Sunday, and continue to investigate. 

No other details were provided.

