For the love of brunch: Shuttered Village eatery finds new home in Winnipeg's west end

A much-loved Osborne Village restaurant that closed last fall has found a new home in the West End.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said chef Leighton Fontaine in a recent interview at The Village Diner.

“(The restaurant) needed a lot of work, but as soon as I saw this location, I just fell in love with it — the windows, the space. I saw a lot of promise here and the proximity to the U of W really helps as well."

Located at 510 Sargent Ave., the space feels bright and welcoming like its predecessor, the Osborne Village Café, which closed in November 2015.

It’s also got a tiny ‘OVC’ initialled in the corner of its outdoor sign as a nod to its forbearer.

Beet latkes, hipster omelettes and pickerel fingers pour out of Fontaine’s kitchen once more, along with a menu that’s 30 to 40 per cent different from the last.

New dishes include bison stew, Manitoba fish tacos, cabbage rolls and vegan breakfast.

“What we do here is we put a lot more money into our food and the love of (what we do). The décor is nice, but I don’t like pomp too much,” Fontaine said.

The black-and-white photos hanging throughout the restaurant were shot by his father and brother. The furniture was recycled from restaurants around Winnipeg, including the Paddlewheel Queen cruise ship, which hosted socials that included Fontaine’s own grad party.

The chef was working on an interim basis at the Nicolett Inn since the Osborne café’s closure.

Fontaine said he chose the West End for his new permanent location with hopes of helping revitalize the neighbourhood, which he believes is the next big thing akin to West Broadway and Wolseley.

“All three restaurants that I’ve had are in kind of rougher, other side of the tracks-type (locations),” Fontaine said. “There’s crime around here. I saw it when I was renovating at night. It’s not Linden Woods. But what I like about these places is the sense of bridging communities."