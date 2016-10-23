'This is perfect:' Winnipeg fans swoon over NHL's outdoor Heritage Classic

The excitement surrounding the Heritage Classic weekend in Winnipeg reaches every corner of the city—people in Jets jerseys seemingly outnumber those without in bars and at most transit stops—but of course the real buzz is at Investors Group Field and adjacent fan plaza.

While Sum 41 blasts familiar up-tempo songs on the main stage, kids (and adults) line line up for hockey cards and try to match the fitness test results of their favourite hockey players.

Doesn’t matter that none will come close to matching 6-foot-6 Blake Wheeler’s long-jump results, or that the silver packs of cards seldom have a coveted Patrik Laine or Connor McDavid card inside, it’s just fun to try.

Between all of the food trucks, co-branded treats, beer and merchandise—including jerseys, toques and mitts that many fans with regular-season Jets gear still bought—it’s likely that most of the 33,000 fans attending the weekend’s events near the University of Manitoba are spending a pretty penny above and beyond the ticket price.

A few of them talked to Metro about why that is.

Alan Presto and family

Wife, Laura, Daughter Malia (3 years-old), Son Noah (6 years-old)

Presto is a lifelong Jets fan and said this weekend is all about “making memories.”

“We value family time, Winnipeg is a family kind of city and any time an event like this comes around, you work it out because you don’t forget it,” he said.

Although it’s an expensive weekend for a family of four, Presto thinks it also offers something for everyone.

He grew up watching the players from the alumni game, and couldn’t miss the rematch against the visiting Oilers because of “all of the history between these teams.”

“But for my kids, they love these new guys coming up,s o I’m trying to pass the torch on,” he said.

Stewart and Patricia Sutherland

The Sutherlands live in Winnipeg but aren’t cheering for the Jets; they’re Oilers fans, which made this game un-missable.

“When they announced it was going to be Edmonton I made sure I’d be here, I wasn’t going to miss this one,” Stewart said while wearing his new Connor McDavid jersey.

Patricia said she “married into” Oilers fandom, but said the outdoor experience is unique enough to still draw her into the excitement.

“(The alumni game) was fun, it was my first time ever at the stadium so it was great to see, and we’ve had some beautiful weather so it’s really been a fun experience,” she said.

Carlee Tyler

Carlee Tyler didn’t just buy the special Heritage Classic vintage-themed Jets jersey, she went all out and bedazzled it to make it truly unique.

Oh, and she’s wearing the toque and mitts, too.

“I love hockey, I love big events, and I love dressing up,” she said. “So this is perfect.”

Tyler said she doesn’t mind going all-in on the gear for the game because she’ll get a lot of use out of it going to future games.