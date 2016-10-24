Mystery surrounds human remains found along Red River in Manitoba

SELKIRK, Man. - Mystery surrounds remains that have been found on the banks of the Red River north of Winnipeg.

RCMP say someone made the discovery on Saturday near Selkirk and officers confirmed the remains were human.

An investigation has determined them to be historic - a term normally used to describe remains that are 50 or more years old.

The police probe has ended and the case now is being handled by the Manitoba government's historic resources branch.

RCMP say no further information is available.

The government says identifying the remains and narrowing down a time frame could take a while.

“The historic resources branch investigates reports of human remains, found outside a recognized cemetery, when law enforcement has ruled out forensic concerns,” reads a written statement from branch director Donna Dul.