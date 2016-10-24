City of Winnipeg officially launches its Know Your Zone app

The city is hoping the official launch of a new app will save residents confusion over where they can – and cannot – park during snow bans this winter.

On Monday, the public works committee chairperson, Coun. Janice Lukes (St. Norbert), and Ken Allen, a communications officer from the department, unveiled the long-anticipated Know Your Zone app at the city’s East Yards complex.

By plugging in a home or work address, residents will now be able to see which areas of the city are under residential snow clearing bans, Allen said.

Users will receive a message every time the city calls a parking ban.

The app will also allow users to see a colour coded map of which streets are scheduled to be cleared.

For example, red mean those streets are being cleared, amber indicates streets will be cleared in the next 12-hours and blue shows designated snow routes.

Because the city’s IT department developed the app, no extra cash or resources were dedicated to its creation, said Allen.

Residents may have waited more than a year for the app, but Allen said the city’s version offers more features than what is already on the market.

For example, local mobile software developer James Perih developed a Know Your Zone app over the course of a weekend last winter.

“We really want to commend the person who developed that app on their own last winter for being innovative and definitely identifying that there was a need for the app in the City of Winnipeg,” said Allen.

“We do things a bit differently. We don’t do it in a weekend, we do it thoroughly,” he said, adding the city wanted to include features that would make the app more “robust” and more “user-friendly.”

Offering the app in both English and French was important and part of the reason for the delay, explained Lukes.

Compared to other versions, the city’s app is connected to in-house information on snow removal.

“They’re using some data that they’re not giving anyone else,” said Perih.

Allen said launching the app now makes the most sense in order to give people a chance to download it before the first snowfall and plows hit the road.

Perih said so far, his app has been downloaded 23,000 times.

He plans to take a look at the city’s version and make adjustment accordingly.