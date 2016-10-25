News / Winnipeg

Puppy love for police dog caught napping on the job

The picture of Jix has been widely shared since it was posted on Tuesday morning.

Jix, a RCMP Manitoba dog-in-training, was caught napping on the job.

Twitter/RCMP Manitoba

Social media is lapping up a picture of tuckered-out police pup caught napping on the job.

Jix, a RCMP Manitoba puppy-in-training, took a snooze on top of a desk during her first night shift.

The im-paws-ibly cute picture has been widely shared since it was posted to the RCMP Manitoba account on Tuesday morning.

