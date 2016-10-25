Winnipeg, Saskatoon jointly bid for 2019 World Junior Championship

Winnipeg and Saskatoon have put together a joint bid to host the 2019 World Juniors hockey tournament, a spokesman for True North Sports and Entertainment confirmed Tuesday.

The pair of prairie cities felt like a natural fit to host the elite hockey games, said Rob Wozny, True North's vice president of communications and community engagement, though he wouldn't get into specifics about how pricey the puck drops might be.

“It’s a very competitive bid process. There were other markets in Canada that want this tournament just as bad as we do. So there are elements of the bidding process that we want to keep to ourselves because we don’t want that information getting out there and perhaps making our bid less competitive,” Wozny said.

The tournament would run from December 2018 through January 2019 at the SaskTel Centre and the MTS Centre, if Saskatoon and Winnipeg's bid is selected.

Coming on the heels of hosting the Heritage Classic, Winnipeg's bid might get extra attention. The city proved itself a market that can "live and breathe" large-scale hockey, Wozny said.

“Being on a national and international stage with a world-class hockey event like that, it certainly didn’t hurt and I think it did help the bid process,” he said.