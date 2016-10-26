Growth fees and garbage up for debate at Winnipeg City Hall

Winnipeggers will have a new set of garbage contracts and, for the first time, growth fees after Wednesday's council meeting.

In one of the final meetings of the year, councillors will vote on what are arguably two of the biggest issues in the city: Growth and garbage.

First on the agenda is a proposal to implement growth fees, starting with a bylaw coming into effect Nov. 1. If approved, the city will start asking developers of some suburban residential properties to start paying up on May 1, 2017.

Chances are most people know the details of this plan, including the revisions recommended by Coun. John Orlikow, but in case you don't, here's a recap:

A three-year phased in approach to introduce the new fees, which shifted from a one-size-fits-all flat-fee plan recommended by an administrative report, based on a study done by the consulting firm Hemson.

Knocking down the price of the fees from $18,300 for a new 1,800 square foot single dwelling residential home to less than $10,000.

Striking a working group to determine if, and how, impact fees should be applied to all new commercial, industrial and infill developments – including in the downtown – in 2018 and 2019.

Not one element of this plan, from the consultation process to the calculation of the fees, has been spared criticism from members of the development community.

Twice have more than a dozen business leaders and developers made the trip down to 510 Main to decry the plan before the mayor's inner circle. Wednesday's council meeting will likely be their third and final time.

During the last sounding-off, Mike Moore, President of the Manitoba Home Builders' Association, threatened the city with legal action.

The impact fees bylaw will be illegal, he argued.

But threats of legal action do not intimidate Mayor Brian Bowman nor seem to phase the majority of council that intend to vote in favour of the plan.

All but councillors Janice Lukes, Russ Wyatt, Scott Gillingham and Jeff Browaty previously told Metro they plan to vote for the fees.

Coucillors Devi Sharma did not respond to Metro's request for comment, and Jason Schreyer said at the time he was undecided.

Wyatt plans to pitch a plan that will give the city's five community committees authority over how the collected growth fees are spent – instead of leaving that pot of cash under the thumb of the city's chief financial officer and council.

While pleased Wyatt is bringing new ideas forwards, Bowman told reporters on Tuesday he does not plan to support the amendment.

“This is a city-building exercise,” he said of growth fees, adding that council is best suited to make decisions that benefit the entire city.

After Wednesday's meeting, questions will remain as to who gets appointed to the new working group and how that cohort decides to spend the revenue from growth fees.

Questions also linger over which projects get funded from the new revenue and whether new housing builds will slow down, stall or keep at its regular pace.

Inking a new set of garbage and recycling contracts is the second biggest ticket item on Wednesday's agenda.

The environment committee split the vote 2-2 in awarding the $24.7 annual job to GFL Environmental and Miller Waste Systems Inc., over concerns expressed by councillors Ross Eadie and Shawn Dobson that city crews were not given a fair shot at the contracts.

The city had to look for new contractors as its current ones with Emterra Environmental expire next year.

The new ones will run from Oct. 1, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2025.

CUPE Local 500 President Gord Delbridge dismissed assertions by city staff who said the cost of having in-house crews preform the work would be up to 25 per cent more expensive than awarding the work to private companies.

Show me the numbers and negotiate, was Delbridge's response.

Despite division on the environment committee, Bowman's executive policy committee unanimously decided to approve the new contracts.

Wednesday's council will also vote on a provision to bring the collection of bulky waste back in-house, which Delbridge previously called a positive step.