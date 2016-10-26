Winnipeg council puts new garbage contracts in the bag

Winnipeg has two new trash collectors in town.

Starting next October, GFL Environmental and Miller Waste Systems Inc., will pick up your curbside waste until the contracts expire in Jan. 31, 2025.

Together, the city will pay $24.7 million per year to the contractors, which is several millions more than what it currently pays Emterra Environmental that was unsuccessful in its bid to continue the work.

The total annual bill will break down to $15 million for Miller Waste Systems Inc., which will pick up waste at residences in the northwest sections of the city, and $9.7 million to GFL Environmental for homes in the South End and eastern areas.

Council ultimately voted 10-6 in favour of inking the new contracts. Councillors Ross Eadie, Shawn Dobson, Jason Schreyer, Russ Wyatt, Matt Allard, and Devi Sharma were the naysayers.

Before the vote, Coun. Brian Mayes, chairman of the environment committee, defended the city's process in selecting new contractors amid criticism from several labour advocates, including some around the council table.

He pointed out the process has improved compared to 2011 when city staff awarded the last set without committee approval or input.

"We're dealing with this in full-on open council, if you don't like it you, don't have to vote for it," he said.

"But just to be clear, if you don't vote for it we don't have any motions on what else to do."

Gord Delbridge, President of Local CUPE 500 and Dave Sauer of the Winnipeg Labour Council, pressed council on why city staff did not offer in-house crews a shot at the job.

They argued that other Canadian cities, such as Calgary and Ottawa, hired municipal crews to do the work and, as a result, incurred cost-savings and better service.

Council approved what Mayes called a first step towards a private-public partnership for garbage pick-up by offering in-house crews the chance to perform the collection of bulky waste once those contracts expire.

Water and waste department staff previously told councillors and reporters that paying city crews to perform waste pick-up would be up to 25 per cent more expensive than hiring private companies.

Still, Eadie voiced concerns over the fact these new contractors use diesel vehicles—not natural gas–which could mean the city pays more if, and when, the province introduces carbon pricing.

"I want to make sure … that we're getting the best price we can to deliver the best service we can," he said.

Coun. Jeff Browaty told council he's disappointed city staff couldn't get any further savings with the plan, and called it "dumb" that the new contracts start Oct. 1–the busiest time for collection and residents complaints due to yard waste.