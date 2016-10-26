Winnipeg councillors pitch last-minute changes to growth fees

More than 80 people packed in to Winnipeg council chambers on a rainy morning ahead of a vote to introduce growth fees to the city.

A gallery filled with familiar faces from the development and business community clapped and cheered after former councillor Garth Steek ended his nearly 10-minute presentation that called the plan "badly flawed."

Steek warned council it is going down a path that will end with the City of Winnipeg's name on a statement of claim — echoing a previous threat of a lawsuit by Mike Moore, president of the Manitoba Home Builder's Association.

Wednesday's council is expected to approve the plan, which has been lambasted by many developers as rushed and lacking rationale.

But Coun. John Orlikow, who tabled revisions to the plan reduced fees and included a three-year phased in approach, brought forward two last-minute amendments.

One is to record how much growth fee revenue is collected in each area of the city and provide that information to councillors on a consistent basis.

That motion, seconded by critic Coun. Russ Wyatt, would also cap annual fee increases at the level of construction inflation, to a maximum of five per cent.

Wyatt said he withdrew his earlier motion to see the city's five community committees in control of how the revenue is spent.

The other amendment would see the 1500 Plessis Road development site removed from the first phase, which is set to begin May 1, 2017.