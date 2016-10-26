‘This could save lives:’ Local centre raises funds to teach Winnipeg’s newcomer kids how to swim

A newcomer centre is fundraising money to offer swimming lessons to some of Winnipeg’s newest—and youngest—residents in the wake of three drowning deaths this past summer.

Sarah Warkentin is a psychosocial educator at the Newcomer Employment Education Department Services (N.E.E.D.S), which works with immigrant and refugee youth.

She said it became apparent to staff that newcomer youth required better access to basic swim safety lessons after four people drowned this summer.

Three of the deceased were new to Canada – two children and one 22-year-old man.

“That’s a lot of newcomers given what a small percentage of the population they are here in Winnipeg,” Warkentin said in a recent interview.

In response, the centre is hoping to pilot a series of swimming lessons aimed at young people starting in January 2017.

“We know it is important. These drownings have really shown that and a program like this could save lives.”

Warkentin says local school drives and an upcoming Burkini pool party event are raising money for the program.

The goal is to fundraise $10,000 to offer beginner level swimming lessons – including safety tips – to 100 youth, she said.

Warkentin explained many of the youth at the centre cannot swim, and said signing kids up for swimming lessons is often the last thing on parents’ minds when they arrive in Canada.

“They’re learning English for the first time. Their kids are going to school. Families quite often are struggling financially, are dealing with issues of just cultural clash,” she said.

“When you’re in a situation like that, something like swimming safety is not on the top of your list of priorities, really."

There's another timely message behind the pool party fundraiser: it's OK for Muslim women and girls to wear whatever swimwear they find most culturally and religiously appropriate, Warkentin explained.

Warkentin says the amount of money that’s been fundraised so far will also be revealed at the party, which is happening at Seven Oaks Pool from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.