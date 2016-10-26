Refugee panelists share common thread: helping other refugees

As Syrian families continue to arrive in Winnipeg each month as part of ongoing resettlement efforts, a panel of refugees living in Manitoba shared their experiences and stories of hope at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Wednesday.

Although they come from different places, and fled for different reasons, a common link between them is how each one continues to support others like them in their new Canadian life.

Maysoun Darweesh

Born and educated in Syria, Darweesh worked as a journalist before she fled the country, and uses her communication skills to make connections now.

Since arriving in Winnipeg, she’s been recruiting Canadian families to host government-sponsored refugee families with the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council’s Welcome Place.

Darweesh said that her experiences leaving Syria and coming to Canada help give her a deep empathy for others going through the same process, something she can convey to potential hosts and recognize in newcomers.

“Because I myself was a refugee, I know exactly what they need,” she said. “I thought this is the best way to help them, to support them, this is the best thing to do.”

Hazim Ismail

When he began studying at the University of Winnipeg as an international student from Malaysia, Ismail was “already getting involved in refugee activism.”

“That was before I even technically became a refugee,” he said.

But he was granted refugee status after being outed as gay in Malaysia, and since committed himself to many local causes, including “NO One is Illegal-Winnipeg Treaty One Territory” by bridging Indigenous and migrant communities by highlighting commonalities in experiences with colonization.

“That’s what community building is,” Ismail said. “Finding commonalities and working with that, and my role in community building is through that migrant justice sort of lens.”

Badri Abdilahi

Abdilahi worked as a settlement counsellor when he lived in his native Somalia, but said neither that nor his fluency in Somali and Arabic languages are the main reason he works at Welcome Place with newly arrived refugees.

“I’ve been doing this job six years, helping the refugees settle in this country, in Manitoba and Winnipeg, because you have to give back to the community that helped you out,” he said. “You should help other newcomers.”



Since November 2015, he’s been heavily involved in serving Syrians arriving in Winnipeg, and focussing on often complex settlement needs. But even when he’s away from work, he volunteers with Stronger Together Manitoba to help their transition into life here.