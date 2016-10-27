Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend
Don your costume and watch Dracula dance or take in some local art this weekend.
Bands as bands
Picture your favourite local band covering your favourite big-name mainstream band – indie pop band Michah Visser as Taylor Swift, folk singer Kipp Kocay as John Mayer, and five-piece alt-rockers Sc Mira as Britney Spears. The party is as much about costumes as music, so dress in your Halloween best. That’s at the Good Will Social Club on Friday. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the must starts at 10 p.m.
Dracula dances
Dracula is coming back to life – and putting his dancing shoes on – at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Catch the cast of pirouette-ing vampires Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $42 and if you dress up you could win a chance to earn a walk-on role in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker, plus two tickets.
Peter Katz
For anyone wanting a folk fix, Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Peter Katz is performing at the West End Cultural Centre on Friday night. Perhaps he’ll bust out his cover of Beyonce’s Halo – the subject of his latest video. Tickets cost $15 in advance.
William Shatner meets Pokemon
Cosplay, comics and all things pop culture – Central Canada Comic Con is back this year with a cast of celebrity guests including Tia Carrere and Mark Pellegrino. That’s Oct. 28 to 30. An adult one-day pass costs $16.50, while the weekend pass costs $46.50.
Art for days
The Manitoba Art Expo – dubbed the province’s largest of its kind – will be at the Assiniboia Downs Oct. 28-30. Check out the works of local artists for a $6 entry fee. Parking is free.
