Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Bands as bands

Picture your favourite local band covering your favourite big-name mainstream band – indie pop band Michah Visser as Taylor Swift, folk singer Kipp Kocay as John Mayer, and five-piece alt-rockers Sc Mira as Britney Spears. The party is as much about costumes as music, so dress in your Halloween best. That’s at the Good Will Social Club on Friday. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the must starts at 10 p.m.

Dracula dances

Dracula is coming back to life – and putting his dancing shoes on – at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Catch the cast of pirouette-ing vampires Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $42 and if you dress up you could win a chance to earn a walk-on role in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker, plus two tickets.

Peter Katz

For anyone wanting a folk fix, Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Peter Katz is performing at the West End Cultural Centre on Friday night. Perhaps he’ll bust out his cover of Beyonce’s Halo – the subject of his latest video. Tickets cost $15 in advance.

William Shatner meets Pokemon

Cosplay, comics and all things pop culture – Central Canada Comic Con is back this year with a cast of celebrity guests including Tia Carrere and Mark Pellegrino. That’s Oct. 28 to 30. An adult one-day pass costs $16.50, while the weekend pass costs $46.50.

