Manitoba's first indigenous court? Norway House studies options

A northern Manitoba First Nation is exploring ways to introduce its own justice system in the community after dealing with years-long provincial courts delays and remand backlogs.

Chief Ron Evans wants to implement an independent court for Norway House Cree Nation and calls it an important step toward self-governance for the community of about 5,400 who live on reserve, about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

From what he’s heard, it would be the first court of its kind in Manitoba, focusing on restorative justice.

“We’re embarking down that road ourselves because of the way the justice system is so backlogged here in our part of the world, in this province, and how it’s failing our people,” Evans said.

In its 2014-2015 annual report, Manitoba Justice reported the province’s adult incarceration rate as the highest in the country for the past five years, with 243 adults per 100,000 behind bars between 2013 to 2014. The national average adult incarceration rate is 90 people per 100,000.

Evans hopes his community will be able to deal with its own cases first hand in the coming years. Many northern communities await trials in “makeshift courts” such as gymnasiums, legions or other shared areas, which happen about once per month, he said.

“It doesn’t give you that sense of respect perhaps for the process, because it’s a makeshift thing. When you walk into a real courtroom — just being in a real courtroom, brings about a different mindset,” Evans said. “It’s going to be a long process, but we need to begin somewhere. So the place to begin is trying not to reinvent the wheel, but seeing how others are doing it and learn from them.”

Evans was part of a group from Norway House who visited Akwesasne Mohawk Territory in the spring on a fact-finding mission to see how other independent indigenous courts work. Akwesasne is located near the borders of Ontario, Quebec and New York and is considered the first indigenous legal system operating outside the federal framework in Canada.

Joyce King, director of Akwesasne’s Justice Department, said she believes indigenous courts could be popping up across the country soon.

“It’s best for the community and we know our community better. We can keep people out of jail,” King said. “It’s bringing balance into the community, looking at the person holistically and also working with the victims... There’s four things that we want to work on and that’s rehabilitation, restitution, remediation and responsibility.”