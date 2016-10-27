Winnipeg teen collecting Halloween costumes for kids in need

The joy of trick-or-treating in full costume is an experience a local 13-year-old doesn’t want any other kid to miss out on this year.

Callie Costello is collecting Halloween costumes for kids in need for the second year.

Her living room in St. James is already overflowing with about 15 boxes and nine garbage bags worth of superhero suits, princess dresses, tutus, masks and more.

Callie hopes to collect as many costumes as she did when she set out on this mission for the first time last year— so about 1,100 by Saturday. She currently has about 650 donations.

“A lot of kids don’t get to participate in Halloween and it’s really sad. It’s an event for kids,” Callie said. “There are a couple people at my school who don’t have Halloween costumes because they can’t afford to buy one.”

Callie’s mom, Crystal, helps her sort the heaps of clothing by age range – toddler through teen.

She said her daughter is always trying to maximize her generosity, pointing to her other successful fundraiser, Callie’s Backpacks, where she donates knapsacks full of toiletries to the homeless. She started that venture at age 10 and has donated about 2,250 backpacks since.

“Winnipeg is cheaper than other cities, but things are expensive… and Callie’s always been one to say, ‘hey, do you want to help do this or that?’” Costello said. “We’re not in a big fancy house, but everybody knows people who need things. As a single mom, I remember making a costume and staying up really late after coming home and cooking and cleaning. I couldn’t afford a costume and I made one. Things are hard and we should always try to help people.”

There are 11 drop-off locations for costumes around Winnipeg, all listed on Callie’s Backpacks Facebook page.