Comic con draws thousands of costumed fans in Winnipeg

The Central Canada Comic Con drew 48,000 attendees last year, and hoped to smash that record this year.

Costumes that put your last minute Halloween costume to shame.

The Central Canada Comic Con (C4) in Winnipeg caters to all kinds of rabid fandoms, more than just comic books. It also invites professional cosplayers, people who dress up like live-action adaptations of their favourite characters from whatever shows, books, games and mythologies, but there are many amateur cosplayers who get suited up for the event too. 

Metro visited C4 on its final day Sunday to snap a few shots from what is one of the largest cons in Western Canada. 

Star Wars characters like Bobba Fett are a stalwart at conventions.

The intrepid hero of the Legend of Zelda game series, Link.

Fans of both Marvel and DC cinematic adaptations were in costume too, with characters like Deadpool and Wonder Woman being among the most popular for cosplayers.

Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad take on Harley Quinn is a common Halloween costume this year, and there were a few girls sporting her costume at C4, but just as many went with the more traditional take on Quinzel's harlequin costume.

Of course people dressed up like the caped crusader and other members of the bat-family or rogues gallery, but some also went with less conventional takes on the character like the Will Arnett voiced Lego Batman, who gets his own full-length film in theatres this February.

Jakku scavenger Rey is one of the more popular new heroines to come out of the rebooted Star Wars franchise and is an increasingly-common costume at conventions.

