Comic con draws thousands of costumed fans in Winnipeg
The Central Canada Comic Con drew 48,000 attendees last year, and hoped to smash that record this year.
The Central Canada Comic Con (C4) in Winnipeg caters to all kinds of rabid fandoms, more than just comic books. It also invites professional cosplayers, people who dress up like live-action adaptations of their favourite characters from whatever shows, books, games and mythologies, but there are many amateur cosplayers who get suited up for the event too.
Metro visited C4 on its final day Sunday to snap a few shots from what is one of the largest cons in Western Canada.
