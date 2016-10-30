Winnipeg police asking for public's help in search for Earl Ross
The 35-year-old man was last seen in Transcona on Friday.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find Earl Ross.
The 35-year-old indigenous man was last seen in Transcona on Friday afternoon.
According to a news release issued Sunday, police say Ross is 5'11", with a thin build and a thin moustache.
His dark hair is short and often worn in a pony tail.
Ross was last seen wearing a light coloured silver or grey jacket, grey hoodie, dark blue jeans, green Saskatchewan Rough Riders baseball cap and beige running shoes.
Police are concerned for Ross's well-being and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them immediately .
