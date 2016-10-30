News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police asking for public's help in search for Earl Ross

The 35-year-old man was last seen in Transcona on Friday.

Winnipeg police are looking for Earl Ross

Supplied/Winnipeg police Service

Winnipeg police are looking for Earl Ross

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find Earl Ross.

The 35-year-old indigenous man was last seen in Transcona on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release issued Sunday, police say Ross is 5'11", with a thin build and a thin moustache.

His dark hair is short and often worn in a pony tail.

Ross was last seen wearing a light coloured silver or grey jacket, grey hoodie, dark blue jeans, green Saskatchewan Rough Riders baseball cap and beige running shoes.

Police are concerned for Ross's well-being and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them immediately .

