Five things to watch for this week at Winnipeg City Hall

Going, going ... almost gone?

That's the story of the City of Winnipeg's year-end deficit. The latest financial report shows the city is trending towards ending 2016 being $600,000 in the red, down from $3.1 million that previously forecast.

Report author, Paul Olafson, writes that deficit is predicted to keeping falling from this mostly recently reported amount that ended on Sept. 30, 2016.

One reason for the decrease was the planning, property and development department recorded $2 million in extra savings due to permit fee increases, which were rolled out in the 2016 budget.

Where there's smoke, there's overtime costs

A new report shows vacation time is the main reason Winnipeg's firefighters are away from the job.

Back in September, the finance committee requested a detailed breakdown of the reasons firefighters were not at work after approving a budget overage of $1.3 million due to the department's overtime costs.

The new report, penned by John Hall and Lianne Mauws, shows that 69 per cent of firefighter absences recorded from Jan.1 to June 30, 2016 were a result of leave entitlements--like paid vacations.

Illnesses accounted for 16 per cent of the absences, while seven per cent were due to staff being unable to perform their regular duties.

Another 3.5 per cent of missed shifts were because staff were in training and 2.3 per cent were attributed family illnesses.

In total, the city is expected to spend $4 million on staff overtime for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service in 2016.

Fire chief, John Lane, previously told the committee one solution to cut down overtime costs would be to hire 36 more firefighters.

Everybody's shufflin'

Things will keep shaking up at city hall following Mayor Brian Bowman's announcement last week that Janice Lukes and Jeff Browaty had been replaced by Scott Gillingham and Cindy Gilroy as members of his six-person inner circle.

Browaty and Lukes were the sole dissenters on the mayor's executive policy committee to vote down the growth fees plan, with Lukes serving up especially harsh words for the consultation process as one of "Let's get 'er done."

On Wednesday, the organizational meeting of council will take place, which is mostly a ceremonial affair, but where the potentially new compositions of standing policy committees will be unveiled.

This also marks the first time we'll see councillors don their new roles as committee chairs.

Coun. Marty Morantz, who previously led the finance committee, will now be at the head of the infrastructure renewal and public works committee table when it convenes next week.

Gillingham, on the other hand, will be the holder of the city's purse strings and Browaty will talk cops for the first time as chairman of the Winnipeg Police Board on Friday.

Put 'er there, chief

If news hasn't fully sunken in for Danny Smyth that he's got the job as Winnipeg's top cop yet, it should after Friday.

That day, the police board will meet and endorse him as the recommended candidate for the city's new chief of police.

Smyth, a more than 30 veteran of the force and son of a policeman, is also the first board-appointed chief since its inception.

And with budget day less than a month away, it's worth watching how Smyth responds to the board's attempt to put fiscal restraint on the ever-rising police budget.

No need to Adopt-A-Drain

Clogged catch basins are certainly annoying when it rains, but that's not enough for city staff to think it worthwhile to introduce a city-wide a volunteer catch basin cleaning progra.

Called Adopt-A-Drain, the initiative encourages residents to clean out garbage and other debris that may be caught in catch basins that are close to their homes in order to make sure the infrastructure properly collects run-off when it rains.

A new report written by the city's manager of engineering services says the American-based program has an uptake rate of about 10 per cent, and isn't worth $45,000 of city money to implement.