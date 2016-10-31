Homeless youth brace for 'deadly' winter in Winnipeg

As temperatures drop in Winnipeg, the need for donations—especially for agencies helping street youth—increases.

Kelly Holmes, executive director of the Resource Assistance for Youth (RAY), said every season comes with its own unique challenges for people experiencing homelessness, but they often need the most help in the winter.

“The thing about winter in Winnipeg is that it’s deadly,” she said. “The climate is deadly… it becomes a life threat.”

Every year is tough, but the last couple of winters have been milder than normal and this year, The Weather Network predicts a “brutal" season.

Holmes explained that dropping mercury creates a “palpable” uneasiness among street youth, and a “mood shift towards depression, anxiety, fear about where they’re going to be."

“Some kids migrate… some end up in British Columbia or warmer places because of our frosty winters,” she said. “There’s also a lot of couch surfing that goes on right now.”

But for most young people displaced locally, she’s putting out a call for Winnipeggers to donate warm socks, blankets, coats, boots, mittens and backpacks—or cash—to RAY or other similar groups.

“There’s long-term needs, short-term stuff, donations will go along way,” she said. “The best thing anyone can do is support agencies that they have a trusting relationship with.